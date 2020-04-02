Brindisi and Katko urge immediate disbursement of cares act HHS funds to support hospitals in central and Upstate NY

From the office of Congressmen Anthony Brindisi

Congressmen Anthony Brindisi (D, NY-22) and John Katko (R, NY-24) called on the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to immediately direct a proportional amount of funding from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund to support hospitals in Central and Upstate New York. This request comes after the lawmakers supported passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a bipartisan, bicameral bill that directed $100 billion to the Public Health and Social Services fund— a fund designed to provide direct support to hospitals responding to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recent reporting by the CDC continues to indicate that New York State has the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the country, with more than 59,000 cases confirmed. With hospitals in Central and Upstate New York already facing workforce, personal protective equipment (PPE), and medical supply shortages, as cases increase, the strain many medical facilities currently face is expected to grow significantly. Highlighting the needs of local hospitals, Reps. Brindisi and Katko urged HHS to direct a proportional amount of newly appropriated funds from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency fund to hospitals in Central and Upstate New York.

Brindisi and Katko's full letter is below:

Brindisi and Katko’s full letter is below:

March 31, 2020

Secretary Azar,

Thank you for your continued efforts to strengthen the Federal Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the efforts of those on the frontlines, our healthcare providers. With New York State suffering from the largest number of COVID-19 cases and representing the epicenter of the pandemic in our nation, we write to urge a proportional amount of the $100 billion Public Health and Social Services Emergency fund established in the CARES Act be expeditiously distributed to New York State hospitals and healthcare facilities, including rural and regional hospitals that are a critical part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York State currently has over 59,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As cases in New York City have reached unthinkable numbers, we are seeing a rapid growth in COVID-19 cases in Central New York and Upstate New York. Hospitals in our region are working diligently to prevent the devastating situation in New York City from spreading to the rest of the State. With hospitals in Central New York and Upstate New York already facing workforce, PPE, and medical supply shortages, as cases rise, our medical facilities will be under even greater financial strain. Our hospitals serve as the first and last line of defense against the COVID-19 pandemic. Their ability to maintain operations, expand their workforce, and increase capacity to respond to demand is pivotal to our nation’s ability to combat and ultimately defeat this pandemic.

Our state is the center of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., with more than four times the number of cases as the second most impacted state. In order to address this pandemic and stop its spread nation-wide, the outbreak in New York must be stopped. The financial strain our hospitals are under is not sustainable. In order to ensure they can continue their efforts to treat patients and prevent the spread of COVID-19, we urge you to provide hospitals in New York State, and particularly Central New York and Upstate New York, with immediate proportionate funding from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency fund.

Thank you for your attention to this critical matter. We look forward to our continued work together during this difficult time.