Bridge Replacement Project Begins Next Week on Route 1049 in Windham Township, Bradford County

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation:

Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project is set to being next week along Route 1049 (Leraysville Road), over Cold Brook, approximately .9 mile east of the Route 187 intersection, in Windham Township, Bradford County.

On Monday, July 27, Leraysville Road will be closed between Route 187 and Route 1053 while the contractor, CriLon Corporation, begins a bridge replacement project. Work includes removal of the old bridge, new Box Culvert replacement, new approach work, line painting, drainage and guiderail upgrades.

A detour using Route 187, Route 1036 and Route 1053 will be in place.

The work is expected to be completed by September 11, weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

