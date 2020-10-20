Bridge Reopens in the Town of Sanford

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

TOWN OF SANFORD, NY – Old Route 17 Bridge, a County-owned Bridge located at Old

Route 17, Town of Sanford will be reopened to traffic earlier than expected.



The bridge was closed to traffic starting on June 15, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. and originally scheduled

for reopened to traffic on November 12, 2020. The bridge will now reopen at end of day Friday,

October 16, 2020. The bridge was closed for replacement.



Additional information may be obtained by contacting Nazar Logvis, Project Manager at (607)

778-2457 or via email at nazar.logvis@broomecounty.us.