Bridge Closure in the Village of Windsor Extended

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

WINDSOR, NY – Old Route 17 Bridge, a County-owned Bridge located at Old Route 17,

Village of Windsor, which was closed to traffic starting on March 2, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. will now

reopen to traffic on or about 4:00 p.m. on October 16, 2020.



The bridge was closed for rehabilitation and painting. Additional steel repair needs were

identified when the existing bridge paint was removed. The project is being extended

approximately six weeks to accommodate this additional work.



All local traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the road is closed. The existing signed

detour route will remain in place through the closure end date.



Additional information may be obtained by contacting Tom Sullivan, Project Manager at (607)

778-2496 or via email at tsullivan@co.broome.ny.us.