Bridge Closure in the Town of Sanford

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

TOWN OF SANFORD, NY – Old Route 17 Bridge, a County-owned Bridge located at Old

Route 17, Town of Sanford, will be closed to traffic starting on June 15, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. and

reopened to traffic on or about 4:00 p.m. on November 12, 2020. The bridge will be closed for

replacement.



All local traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the road is closed. A signed detour route

will be posted.



Additional information may be obtained by contacting Nazar Logvis, Project Manager at (607)

778-2457 or via email at nazar.logvis@broomecounty.us.