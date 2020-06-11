Bridge Closure in the Town of Sanford

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:
TOWN OF SANFORD, NY – Old Route 17 Bridge, a County-owned Bridge located at Old
Route 17, Town of Sanford, will be closed to traffic starting on June 15, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. and
reopened to traffic on or about 4:00 p.m. on November 12, 2020. The bridge will be closed for
replacement.
All local traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the road is closed. A signed detour route
will be posted.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Nazar Logvis, Project Manager at (607)
778-2457 or via email at nazar.logvis@broomecounty.us.