Bridge Closure in the Town of Lisle

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

TOWN OF LISLE, NY – Popple Hill Road Bridge, a County-owned Bridge located at Popple

Hill Road, Town of Lisle, will be closed to traffic starting on July 21, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. and

reopened to traffic on or about 4:00 p.m. on July 24, 2020. The bridge will be closed for an

emergency repair.



All local traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the bridge is closed. A signed detour

route will be posted.

For additional information contact Nazar Logvis, Project Manager at (607) 778-2457 or via

email at nazar.logvis@broomecounty.us.