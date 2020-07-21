Bridge Closure in the Town of Lisle

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:
TOWN OF LISLE, NY – Popple Hill Road Bridge, a County-owned Bridge located at Popple
Hill Road, Town of Lisle, will be closed to traffic starting on July 21, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. and
reopened to traffic on or about 4:00 p.m. on July 24, 2020. The bridge will be closed for an
emergency repair.
All local traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the bridge is closed. A signed detour
route will be posted.
For additional information contact Nazar Logvis, Project Manager at (607) 778-2457 or via
email at nazar.logvis@broomecounty.us.