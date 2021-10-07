From VINES:

Binghamton, NY – VINES is pleased to announce it is breaking ground on the Dick Andrus Community Orchard with workdays this coming week. The orchard is being created in the memory of the late Dick Andrus, one of VINES’ founders who inspired countless people in our community to grow their own food, eat local, and do their part to protect the environment. The orchard, located at 29 & 31 Corbett Avenue, will grow food for the community and serve as a nursery to fruit trees and bushes that will be planted at community gardens and other spaces around Broome County.

VINES will hold workdays on 10/10 9am-4pm, 10/13 4pm-6pm and 10/17 9am-4pm to remove old fencing and make way for a new fence that will protect the orchard from deer. Volunteers can register online (tinyurl.com/AndrusFall2021) or contacting VINES at 607-205-8108 or info@vinesgardens.org.

The Dick Andrus Community Orchard is being established on a Corbett Avenue property donated by Dick and his family to VINES. This spot was home to Dick’s own garden for decades and has a number of already established fruit trees. A professor at Binghamton University, Dick brought dozens of students here every year to learn about food production, composting, and urban gardening in general. To support the orchard with a donation, people may visit: https://vinesgardens.org/andrus-orchard/.

About Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, Inc.

VINES, INC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that organized in 2007 to create and sustain community gardens in the Binghamton area. VINES contributes to a sustainable and just community food system by bringing together diverse groups of people, with a focus on youth development, to establish community gardens, urban agriculture and community green spaces. We strive to develop and beautify urban sites and empower community members of all ages and abilities. For more information visit www.vinesgardens.org.