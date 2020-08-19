Brandon Loucks wins Insinger Crate Sportsman feature at Five Mile Point Speedway in dominating fashion.

From Five Mile Point Speedway:

KIRKWOOD, NY – Brandon Loucks recorded his first Five Mile Point Speedway victory of the season on Saturday night in the Insinger Performance Crate Sportsman main event. Other winners were: Justin Slezak, Bob Hamm, Jason Colwell, Doug Newbigging, Aiden Elliot and Avery Decker. Once again the event was run without spectators due to the ongoing New York State Covid-19 guidelines.

The victory for Loucks made him the ninth different Insinger Performance Crate Sportsman winner in ten races.The 20 lap Crate Sportsman feature event started off shaky as twenty-two of the scheduled twenty-four starters made the grid. At the drop of the green Matt Sobiech took advantage over Tom Hampton but it was short lived. As the two exited turn two Hampton got a run and made contact spinning Sobiech around in front of the field. Sobiech managed to do a 360 degree spin and pick up his momentum as the caution flew.

Sobiech would restart sixth where he picked up on the field with the spin.The restart found a new front row in Blaine Klinger and Brandon Loucks. At the drop of the green Loucks used the racy outside of the speedway to immediately take advantage. Once Loucks took the lead he never looked back as he opened up a ten car length lead over Klinger. Klinger ran in second as his weekly battle with point leader Gary Smith continued for the second position. This allowed Loucks to pull further ahead as that duo battled lap after lap. As the race hit the halfway mark Loucks continued to use the high side of the speedway to his advantage. A number of great battles took shape throughout the pack as the race remained under green flag conditions.

Loucks would go on unchallenged to become the ninth different winner in ten races this season. Klinger held off Smith for second. Tyler Johnston drove from ninth to record fourth with Russell Benke, Jr. rounding out the top five. Positions six through ten were filled by Joe Gustella, Matt Brewer, Sobiech, Seth Zacharias and Brandon Fritsch. After the caution on the start of the feature the race went 20 laps without another caution. Justin Slezak led wire to wire in the 20 lap Factory Stock feature event on Saturday.

For Slezak it was his third feature win of the season. Ray Lindquist ran in second the entire race and kept close but could not make a serious challenge for the victory. Slezak and Lindquist were followed across the stripe by Tommy Groover and Adam Gilbert. Josh Towner finished fifth.The 600 Modidifed 20 lap feature event was won by Bob Hamm. Hamm took the lead from Dave Brown on lap 2 and never looked back leading the balance of the way. Jason Sullivan rebounded from an early race spin to take second place. Eli Akshar had another solid run by finishing third with Josh Mudge and Ayden Morgan completing the top five.

A $150 bounty had been put in place on three time winner Brett Gray but Gray dropped out late in the event so the bounty will carry over to this Saturday night.Jason Colwell recorded his first win of the year in the 15 lap FWD Four Cylinder Expert Feature event. Colwell led the entire way to capture the win. Dave Sims chased him down the entire 20 laps and wound up second. Jock Symonds, Caleb Lacey and Kenny Underwood completed the top five. Underwood bounced back from twice having his steering wheel come unattached to record fifth. Four-time winner Tim Vandemark had a $150 bounty on him that will now continue an extra week as he dropped out with a broken axle late in the race.

Doug Newbigging recorded the win in the 12 lap FWD Four Cylinder Novice feature event. He led the entire distance over second place finisher Gregg Slater. Owen Clark, Bethany Bertram and Austin Slater completed the top five.Third generation family racer Aiden Elliott notched his first ever win in the nightcap 20 lap Crate Sportsman Futures Division. Elliott led every lap to claim the victory for that long time racing family. Josh Mondak, Ned Fitch, Kyle Walsh and Eric Reese Jr. completed the top five.Avery Decker was the Junior 600 Modified winner.Racing continues this Saturday night as a regular program is on the card as well as the Northeast Classic Dirt Modifieds. Saturday, August 29th will then end the regular season at the speedway prior to a new fall series starting in mid-September.

OFFICIAL INSINGER FUELS CRATE SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (20 LAPS): BRANDON LOUCKS, Blaine Klinger, Gary Smith, Tyler Johnston, Russell Benke Jr., Joe Gustella, Matt Brewer, Matt Sobiech, Seth Zacharias, Brandon Fritsch, Mikey Corbin, Mike Grover, Tom Hampton, Leah Decker, Fred Christ, Brian Franko, Brain Durbin, Mike Murphy, Danelle Smith, Devon Zona, Punkie Marsh, Tyler Stoddard. DNS Tighe Sherlock, Frank Payne.FACTORY STOCK OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (20): JUSTIN SLEZAK, Ray Lindquist, Tommy Groover, Adam Gilbert, Josh Towner, Josh Dumas, Casey McPherson. DNS Jerry Fassett.6O0 MODIFIED OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (20): BOB HAMM, Jason Sullivan, Eli Akshar, Josh Mudge, Ayden Morgan, Dave Brown, Brett Gray, Travis Rooney, Doug Lattner, Jeremy Shaw, Sharon Sealey.FWD FOUR CYLINDER OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (15): JASON COLWELL, Dave Simms, Jock Symonds, Caleb Lacey, Kenny Underwood, Randy Lane, Tim Vandemark, Kevin Green Field, Rick Lunn, Walter Decker, James Havens, Steve Lunn.FWD FOUR CYLINDER NOVICE OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (12): DOUG NEWBIGGING, Gregg Slater, Owen Clark, Bethany Bertram, Austin Slater, Ashley Slater, Billy Colwell.FUTURES CRATE SPORTSMAN OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH: (20): AIDEN ELLIOTT, Josh Mondak, Ned Fitch, Kyle Walsh, Eric Reese Jr.JUNIOR 600 MODIFIED/SLINGSHOT: AVERY DECKER.