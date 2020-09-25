BPO Live Music is Back!

From the Binghamton Philharmonic:



October 10, 2020 Hakan Tayga– Join us for a night of Bach Suites and more with BPO Principal Cellist Hakan Tayga!



October 24, 2020 Uli Speth & Tomoko Kanamru–

Featuring BPO concertmaster Uli Speth & principal pianist Tomoko Kanamaru on a beautifully crafted program of works for violin and piano.



This intimate gathering of 45 people will be the perfect way to enjoy a night out in downtown Binghamton.



Patron Safety: For a safe, enjoyable concert for all, BPO requires everyone to be masked for the duration of the event. Patrons may purchase tickets as groups of 1, 2, 3, or 4. Chairs will be distanced throughout the ballroom. We will be working closely with DoubleTree as we follow all NY Forward guidelines for public safety including contact tracing, health screening, and sanitizer stations.

For tickets, please call our box office at 607-723-3931×1.

Pre-sale tickets only, we will not be selling tickets at the door.