Boy Scouts to Honor Kim & Tim Myers as the 2020 Broome County Distinguished Citizens Award Recipients

From The Boy Scouts of America, Baden-Powell Council:

The Boy Scouts of America, Baden-Powell Council will honor Kim & Tim Myers with its prestigious Broome County Distinguished Citizens Award during its annual fundraising dinner to be held at The McKinley on September 23rd, 2020.

This year’s Award Dinner Chairperson, Kathy Connerton, shared, “I am very pleased and excited to announce that Kim & Tim Myers are our Distinguished Citizens this year. It is so fitting to honor Kim and Tim this year given their dedication to this community in both their individual and collective personal efforts and their philanthropic giving.”

Broome County’s Distinguished Citizen Award recognizes individuals who set positive examples for others and who demonstrate concern and significant care for their communities. Prior Distinguished Citizen Award recipients include: Bruce Boyea, Jeff Coghlan, Stephen Feehan, John Fitzsimmons, David Gouldin, Douglas Johnson, Dr. Thomas Kelly, Jeff Lake, Ron Lesch, Kenneth Miller, Joe Mirabito, Ty Muse, Albert Nocciolino, James Orband, Glenn Small and Dr. James Terzian among others.

In addition to honoring Mr. & Mrs. Myers, the evening will showcase the positive benefits that Scouting contributes to Broome County. Scouts from Broome County will participate in the evening’s ceremonies and will share their Scouting leadership experiences which showcase the positive effect that Scouting has on the lives of young people and service to the community.

Proceeds from the Broome County Distinguished Citizen Dinner help fund critical Scouting programs throughout Broome County and its surrounding communities. This event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at https://www.bpcouncil.org/BroomeDCAD/

__________________________________________________________________________________________

WHAT: Boy Scouts of America, Baden-Powell Council, will honor Kim & Tim Myers as its 2020 Distinguished Citizen Award recipients during the Broome County Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 23, 2020. 5:30 p.m. reception; 6:30 p.m. dinner and program (best time for photos around 7 p.m.)

WHERE: The McKinley, 29 McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760

CONTACT: Matthew Bull, Boy Scouts of America Phone: 607-648-7888 ext. 105 | Email: Matthew.Bull@Scouting.org

About Baden-Powell Council, BSA

The Baden-Powell Council provides leadership and character development programs to over 3,000 young people through more than 2,000 adult volunteers. The Council delivers program to young people throughout the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes Region serving six-counties: Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Cortland and Broome Counties of New York and Susquehanna County in Pennsylvania. Local Scouting dates back more than 105 years when the Council’s first Scout troops were established in the Ithaca and Greater Binghamton area. To learn more about Scouting, please visit https://councils.scouting.org/