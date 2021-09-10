Boat Launches at Dorchester Park Open for Fall Season

From the Broome County Parks, Recreation, & Youth Services:

WHITNEY POINT, NY – Boating will remain open at Dorchester Park for the Fall season starting this weekend. Boat rentals will be available from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Saturdays and Sundays, through September.

Traditionally, boat rentals end after Labor Day, but due to the high demand throughout the summer, Broome County’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services has extended the season. Boats can be rented by the hour or day (certain boats); the last rental is at 5:00 PM and boats must be returned by 6:00 PM.

Boat Rentals

Boat Deposit Per Hour Per Day

Rowboats/Canoes $20.00 $5.00 $20.00

Paddle Boats/Kayaks $20.00 $8.00 N/A

*Senior (60+) /Veteran

Rowboats/Canoes $10.00 $3.00 $10.00