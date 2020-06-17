BMTS virtual town hall June 30 at 6:30 PM

From The Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study:

The Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study (BMTS) is developing a new long-range transportation plan, Moving Our Future Forward 2045. BMTS is responsible for transportation planning and project investment decisions in the Binghamton urbanized area that includes portions of Broome and Tioga Counties.



BMTS conducted an online survey from May 25 to June 15, asking for input on the transportation needs in our region. Over 140 people responded, providing important insights on infrastructure, safety, transit, bicycle, and pedestrian issues.



You can learn more about the project by visiting https://bmtsmovingforward.com/ and the BMTS Facebook page.



Our next step is to ask stakeholders and the public about ideas for solving these transportation problems. To respect social distancing guidelines, we will be holding a virtual meeting via Zoom.