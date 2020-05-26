BMTS SEEKS INPUT FROM THE PUBLIC ON TRANSPORTATION NEEDS

The Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study (BMTS) is developing a new long-range transportation plan, Moving Our Future Forward 2045.

The purpose of the Plan is to help local officials in Broome and Tioga Counties make the best decisions on selecting transportation projects and programs to be funded by the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration. Projects eligible for federal funding include street and bridge repair, traffic safety improvements, public transit, and pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

BMTS is seeking input from residents and business owners on what they think are the most important transportation needs to be addressed in the Plan. COVID-19 has changed our lives in profound ways, including public engagement. To ensure that the community has an opportunity to provide input on this important project, BMTS has created an online survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BMTSLongRangePlan).

The survey reflects the importance of all modes of travel. People move by car, transit, bicycle, and on foot. The community’s survey responses will be used to identify needs related to all the ways we travel and for prioritizing how to spend the Region’s federal transportation dollars. More information about the Plan can be found by visiting https://bmtsmovingforward.com/ and the BMTS Facebook page. Those without internet access can request a printed survey by calling BMTS at 778-2443.

We appreciate your assistance in publicizing this call for public input. Both BMTS’ Executive Director Jennifer Yonkoski and RSG’s Steven Gayle (from the consulting firm contracted to support BMTS in developing the Plan) are available for interview via Zoom, Skype or your preferred platform.