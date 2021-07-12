Blood shortage continues: Red Cross needs donors now

From The American Red Cross:

BINGHAMTON, NY — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16-31

Broome

Binghamton

7/16/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Boulevard United Methodist Church, 113 Grand Boulevard

7/22/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 1282 Chenango St

7/28/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, 44 Main Street

7/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Binghamton Downtown, 2-8 Hawley Street

Conklin

7/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Floyd L. Maines Community Center, 956 Conklin Road

Endicott

7/22/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Red Cross Chapter / Endicott Battle of the Badges, American Red Cross Chapter, 620 East Main Street

7/24/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave

7/30/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel, 701 W Main Street

Glen Aubrey

7/21/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glen Aubrey Fire Company, 32 Octagon Street

Harpursville

7/19/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Church Hall, Harpursville Baptist Church, 41 Cumber Rd

Johnson City

7/16/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

7/23/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

7/27/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Traditions at the Glen, Hotel & Spa, 4101 Watson Blvd

7/30/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

Vestal

7/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3701 Vestal Road

Windsor

7/21/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Windsor United Methodist Church, 56 Chapel Street

Chenango

Afton

7/28/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Afton United Methodist Church, 36 Spring Street

Norwich

7/21/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., CWS Packaging, 96-100 East Main Street

7/28/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Broad Street Methodist Church, 74 North Broad Street

Sherburne

7/21/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 876, 15 South Main Street

Cortland

Cortland

7/17/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Mary’s Church, 44 North Main St

7/26/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cortland Community Blood Drive, 14 Clayton Ave

Tioga

Apalachin

7/30/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Apalachin Fire Department, Apalachin Fire Department, 230 Pennsylvania Ave

Candor

7/21/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Candor Emergency Medical Services, 58 Main Street

Owego

7/29/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hallow Road

Waverly

7/22/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street

Tompkins

Ithaca

7/16/2021: 8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

7/16/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Danby Fire Department, 1780 Danby Road

7/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

7/20/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Enfield Fire Department, 172 Enfield Main Rd

7/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

7/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

7/26/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., South Hill Business Campus, 950 Danby Road

7/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

7/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

Lansing

7/24/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 347 Ridge Road

Susquehanna

Montrose

7/20/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 154, Elk Lake Road

About blood donation

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully

vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.