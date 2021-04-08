BLI Class of 2021 Hosts Cooking for a Cause Event

From The Broome Leadership Institute:

BINGHAMTON NY – The Broome Leadership Institute (BLI) Class of 2021 is partnering with local eatery, Social on State, to raise funds for area non-profit Meals on Wheels of Western Broome. On Monday, April 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM the chefs of Social on State will be leading a virtual cooking class via Zoom to bring their fine dining techniques to your kitchen. Event tickets can be purchased online through the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce for $25. Additional donations are not required but are welcome; all proceeds will go towards supporting Meals on Wheels of Western Broome and the approximately two-hundred senior citizens they serve.

The Broome Leadership Institute is a professional development program administered by the Chamber’s 501(c)(3) affiliate, the Greater Binghamton Education Outreach Program. The goal of BLI is to foster passionate and engaged community activists with a strong commitment to improving the overall quality of life for all residents of Broome County. Over the course of six months, participants are immersed in all things Broome, learning about the key issues our community faces from food insecurity to healthcare and anything in between.

Each year the Broome Leadership Institute pursues a community service project targeting one or more of the issues discussed over the course of the program. This year, the BLI Class of 2021 has decided to partner with Meals on Wheels of Western Broome to help serve our area’s most isolated seniors. Meals on Wheels of Western Broome is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing seniors with nutritious, home-delivered meals and daily check-ins to ensure healthy independence. Due to the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the near two-hundred seniors Meals on Wheels of Western Broome serves have been experiencing an unprecedented level of isolation and loneliness.

In addition to the Cooking for a Cause event, the members of the BLI Class of 2021 will be assembling care packages for each of the seniors serviced by Meals on Wheels of Western Broome. Care packages will include COVID-19 supplies and other small gifts in an attempt to lift their spirits during such uncertain times. Thanks to an outpouring of community support much of the supplies needed to create the care packages have been donated by a variety of area businesses and organizations. Funds raised by the Cooking for a Cause event will cover the cost of any remaining supplies in addition to being directly donated to Meals on Wheels of Western Broome to support their mission.

To donate to the BLI Class of 2021 community service project, visit: https://business.greaterbinghamtonchamber.com/events/details/cooking-for-a-cause-to-benefit-meals-on-wheels-of-western-broome-7931. Donations of all sizes are encouraged; please note a donation of $25 or more is required to receive a ticket to the Cooking for a Cause class with Social on State on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM. A menu and suggested shopping list for the cooking class will be posted on the registration page.