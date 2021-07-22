BISSELL Pet Foundation Hosted Record Summer 2021 “Empty the Shelters”

From the BISSELL Pet Foundation:

Binghamton, NY. July 19, 2021— The Broome County Humane Society participated in the quarterly nationwide “Empty the Shelters” event supported by BISSELL Pet Foundation with 25 adoptions, part of a record-breaking 5,833 adoptions through the four-day event. This brings the total number of pets adopted through “Empty the Shelters” to 11,000 in 2021 and almost 60,000 pets since its inception in 2016.

The Broome County Humane Society participated July 7th -10th and offered pet adoptions for only $25 for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. The event took place at our facility on 167 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY. We had numerous adoptions for animals that were both new to the shelter, as well as those who had been waiting for their forever homes for several weeks.



The nationwide event was hosted at more than 180 shelters in 40 states across the country. “Empty the Shelters” continues to grow each year with more participating organizations, helping to find homes for pets and relieve overcrowded shelters. “It’s a wonderful feeling to know that 5,833 pets found their forever homes through our recent ‘Empty the Shelters’ event, a record number for BISSELL Pet Foundation history” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

“We thank the shelters for the incredible job they did in helping these pets find families, and of course

a heartfelt thank you to all of the people who chose adoption and gave these pets a second chance at life.”

We were able to find homes for several of the dogs who arrived here at The Humane Society from the recent

rescue mission from El Paso Texas, with the help and coordination of Bissell Pet Foundation. Some of these dogs have been waiting to find their permanent homes for several months and made the long trip from Texas to find their forever families here in upstate New York.



“It is a wonderful sight to see these animals welcomed with open arms into their new homes. It’s an amazing

opportunity to be able to allow the reduced adoption fee, which gives families the chance to focus on spoiling their new family member with healthy food, vet care prevention and of course lots of toys and treats!” -Amberly Ondria, Shelter Manager

For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/emptythe-shelters as well as www.bchumanesoc.com



About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,300 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by

generous donors and BISSELL Homecare, Inc where every purchase saves pets. To learn more,

visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.