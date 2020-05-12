Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters: National COVID-19 Relief Event

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From Bissell Pet Foundation:

Thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation, now through May 17th, you can adopt a pet from The Broome County Humane Society for just $25! This National COVID-19 Relief Event is intended to help Clear the Shelters and find every loving, four-legged friend their furever home.

Adoptions will be done on an APPOINTMENT BASIS ONLY. You must be pre-approved. To submit an application, please download here and email to adoptions@bchumanesoc.com or fax to 607-237-0234. If you are an already approved adopter, you may make an appointment by calling Todd, our Adoption Coordinator, at 607-724-3709 x 105.

For all available animals, please click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News