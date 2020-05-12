Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters: National COVID-19 Relief Event

From Bissell Pet Foundation:

Thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation, now through May 17th, you can adopt a pet from The Broome County Humane Society for just $25! This National COVID-19 Relief Event is intended to help Clear the Shelters and find every loving, four-legged friend their furever home.



Adoptions will be done on an APPOINTMENT BASIS ONLY. You must be pre-approved. To submit an application, please download here and email to adoptions@bchumanesoc.com or fax to 607-237-0234. If you are an already approved adopter, you may make an appointment by calling Todd, our Adoption Coordinator, at 607-724-3709 x 105.



For all available animals, please click here.