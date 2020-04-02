Bishops of New York State commend Governor Cuomo’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic

From the Bishops of New York State:

The bishops of the Episcopal Church in the State of New York sent a letter to New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo today, commending his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Signing bishops include the Rt. Rev. Dr. DeDe Duncan-Probe, Bishop of Central New York. The text of the letter follows and is linked at: cnyepiscopal.org/2020/04/bishops-of-new-york-state-commend-governor-cuomos-handling-of-the-covid-19-pandemic

About the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York: The Episcopal Diocese of Central New York is made up of 11,000 members worshiping in 85 congregations in 14 counties in the center of New York State, including Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca, Tioga, and Tompkins.

Dear Governor Cuomo:

As the bishops of the Episcopal Church in the State of New York and the spiritual leaders of more than 130,000 New Yorkers, we write today to offer our thanks and support for your leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. You are in our prayers during this difficult time.

By implementing strong, proactive public health measures to slow the spread of the virus, you have helped protect the lives of the most vulnerable people in our congregations and communities and have set an example for civic and political leaders across the country. The benefits of the measures you have enacted are particularly important for St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, Queens, where our church is on the front line of caring for those who are ill.

We are especially grateful for the clear, reliable information you provide in your daily coronavirus briefings and your advocacy to ensure that New York receives the federal resources that our health systems, particularly our overburdened hospitals, need now.

As the pandemic unfolds, we will continue to support and advocate for strong public health measures that value human life over all other concerns. If we can be of assistance to you during this time and in the recovery efforts, we stand ready.

Faithfully,

The Rt. Rev. Daniel Allotey

Assisting Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Long Island

The Rt. Rev. Andrew ML Dietsche

Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of New York

The Rt. Rev. Dr. DeDe Duncan-Probe

Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Central New York

The Rt. Rev. R. William Franklin

Assisting Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Long Island

The Rt. Rev. Mary D. Glasspool

Bishop Assistant, Episcopal Diocese of New York

The Rt. Rev. William H. Love

Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Albany

The Rt. Rev. Lawrence C. Provenzano

Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Long Island

The Rt. Rev. Sean W. Rowe

Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Western New York

The Rt. Rev. Allen K. Shin

Bishop Suffragan, Episcopal Diocese of New York

The Rt. Rev. Prince Singh

Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Rochester

The Rt. Rev. Geralyn Wolf

Assistant Bishop, Diocese of Long Island