Binghamton Youth Symphony First Concert/ Concerto Winners of 2019-2020 Season.

From the Binghamton Youth Symphony:

The Binghamton Youth Symphony is proud to announce its first concert of the season. The performance will be held January 19 at 3 PM at Binghamton West Middle School.

Tickets are sold at the door and cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors/students or $25 for an immediate family. The Binghamton Youth Symphony Orchestra and The Preparatory Orchestra have been practicing every Sunday since the first week of September.

Members are chosen by audition from 19 schools from Broome, Tioga, Chemung, Delaware, and Cortland Counties.

Pieces performed will include:”The Merry Widow” by Lehar, “Wellington’s Victory” by Beethoven, “Les Preludes” by Liszt and more. The performance will also include the duet performance of the first concerto winners Katherine and Elizabeth Chernyak on recorder.

Elizabeth Chernyak was born in Windsor, Canada. She started to play the violin at the age of seven under the direction of her father and Ruth Wiebe. She moved to Upstate New York when she was eleven years old where she is now taught by Uli Speth.

Elizabeth has been a part of many ensembles, such as Sunnyside Strings, the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra, Little Delaware Youth Ensemble, and the Binghamton Youth Symphony Orchestra (BYSO). In 2015, she won the Festival Awards for Strings when she entered the Kiwanis Festival.

Elizabeth has had many masterclasses and workshops led by Richard Rood, Simin Ganatra (from the Pacifica Quartet), Alicia Svygals, Eugene Feisen, and Mike Block.

She has taken lessons with Bernard Zinck, Richard Rood, Renee Jolles, Sean O’Neil and Lena Cambis. She took part in the Oneonta Concert Association Youth Program in the 2017-2018 season and will perform again in March of 2020.

Elizabeth went to the Eastern Music Festival in the summer of 2019 where her quartet was coached by Julian Schwarz and where she was honorably mentioned in the Concerto Competition.

Elizabeth has also soloed with the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble multiple times.

Elizabeth frequently plays chamber music with her teacher and with her family. Recently, she and her family has played all styles of music in nursing homes, retirement homes, synagogues, churches, and other places.

Elizabeth also enjoys to play the piano, practice her French, and ride horses.

Katherine Chernyak was born in Windsor, Ontario. She began playing the violin at the age of 7 under the guide of Ruth Wiebe.

By the time she was nine, she was performing with the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra and Sunnyside Strings. She participated in the Kiwanis Festival and received top prizes.

When Katherine was eleven, her family moved to upstate New York, and she began to study with Uli Speth. She has been concertmaster of the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble and principal second violinist of the Binghamton Youth Symphony Orchestra.

In the summer of 2019, Katherine participated in the Eastern Music Festival, where she received honorable mention in the concerto competition. She and her quartet were coached by Diana Lupo.

Katherine has participated in the Oneonta Concert Association Youth Program in the 2017-18 season.

She has participated in masterclasses led by Richard Rood, Simin Ganatra and Austin Hartman of the Pacifica Quartet, Mark O’Connor, Eugene Freisen, Mike Block, and Alicia Svygals.

She has taken lessons from Sean O’Neil, Lena Cambis, Richard Rood and Renee Jolles. Katherine is currently a first violinist of the Binghamton Youth Symphony Orchestra.

She enjoys playing piano and riding horses in her free time.

