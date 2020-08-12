Binghamton Virtual Job Fair: 11 Businesses All In One Place Looking for Qualified Candidates

From Townsquare Media Binghamton:

With the most recent unemployment rate in Broome County listed at between 11 and 11.9 percent unemployed, coronavirus has left a lasting impact on families’ ability to put food on the table. We want to help out.

Townsquare Media Binghamton is hosting the Binghamton Virtual Job Fair on its radio brands’ website from August 10-September 6, 2020.

During the job fair, job prospectors can go to https://981thehawk.com/, https://991thewhale.com/, https://kissbinghamton.com/, https://wnbf.com/, or https://1360binghamton.com/ to view booths. All they have to do is click “Virtual Job Fair” on the Trending Bar, located at the top of each website’s home page.

When in the booths, listeners can see what positions organizations are hiring for and how to apply

Below is a list of participating companies/organizations in the Southern Tier with booths in the Binghamton Virtual Job Fair:

· Townsquare Media Binghamton

· Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth

· Charter Communication

· The Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference

· Epilepsy-Pralid Inc.

· The Night Shift

· Racker

· Staffworks

· UHS

· UHS Senior Living At Ideal

· United States Army

