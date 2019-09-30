Binghamton Veterans town hall meeting

From the office of Fred Akshar:
ADVISORY: Senator Fred Akshar to host Town Hall focused on veterans
On Wednesday, October 2nd at 5:30pm Senator Akshar will hold a Veterans Town Hall on the 18th Floor of the Binghamton State Office Building.
Senator Akshar will be joined by recently appointed Director of the Division of Veterans’ Services Retired Army Colonel James McDonough, Jr and other local veterans services officials as they hear from local veterans on how state government can make life easier for the hundreds of retired military in our community.
What: Senator Akshar Veterans Town Hall
When: Wednesday October 2nd at 5:30pm
Where: Binghamton State Office Building, 18th Floor, 44 Hawley St, Binghamton, NY 13901
For more information, contact Amanda Holzer or Benji Federman at 607-773-8771.