Binghamton Veterans town hall meeting

From the office of Fred Akshar:

ADVISORY: Senator Fred Akshar to host Town Hall focused on veterans

On Wednesday, October 2nd at 5:30pm Senator Akshar will hold a Veterans Town Hall on the 18th Floor of the Binghamton State Office Building.

Senator Akshar will be joined by recently appointed Director of the Division of Veterans’ Services Retired Army Colonel James McDonough, Jr and other local veterans services officials as they hear from local veterans on how state government can make life easier for the hundreds of retired military in our community.

What: Senator Akshar Veterans Town Hall

When: Wednesday October 2nd at 5:30pm

Where: Binghamton State Office Building, 18th Floor, 44 Hawley St, Binghamton, NY 13901

For more information, contact Amanda Holzer or Benji Federman at 607-773-8771.