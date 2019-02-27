Up to the Minute

BINGHAMTON, NY – TEDxBinghamton University will bring seven speakers to the Binghamton University campus at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3, for an afternoon of inspiring and entertaining talks. The ninth annual TEDx conference will take place in the Osterhout Concert Theater in the Anderson Center for the Performing Arts, on campus.



The speaker lineup includes a professional photographer, a current Binghamton University student and a former CIA Intelligence officer. Each speaker will discuss a range of topics, from seeking adventure and deep meditation to biochemistry and pop culture.



Hear TED talks from: Kate Hagen, writer and director of Community at The Black List: “In Search of the Last Great Video Store.”

Andrew Foley, development director of Better Days: “The Capital T Truth of Education.”

Peter Guttman, a 1976 graduate of Binghamton University, author, photographer and adventurer: “Ensuring Your Soul Doesn’t Grow Gray Before Your Hair Does.”

Jonathan Caputo, a junior at Binghamton University: “It’s OK Not to Love Yourself.”

Komal Dadlani, a biochemist: “Democratizing Science with a Lab in Your Pocket.”

Michelle Rigby Assad, former CIA Intelligence officer and author. Talk title to come.

Sunil Thankamushy, an animation director and creative executive: “Ideas and Creativity Driven by Deep Meditation.” Note to Self, Binghamton University’s co-ed Disney- and Broadway-themed a capella group, will perform at intermission.



Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased from BingTickets.com for $10 plus a $1.80 free. For more information, contact tedx@binghamton.edu or visit https://www.binghamton.edu/events/tedx/.