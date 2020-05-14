Binghamton University’s 2020 Online BFA Exhibition Show Opens May 15

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY, – The 2020 BFA Senior Exhibition, featuring graduating Binghamton University art & design majors, will be on display online at https://closed-studio.now.sh/ starting Friday, May 15.



Opening reception for the exhibition will be held Friday, May 15, at 5 pm, at

https://binghamton.zoom.us/j/99579558583?status=success. The reception will feature student

introductions, and the website will open for public viewing.



The show’s title, “Untitled_[recovered].exe” reflects the work of ten BFA undergraduates,

and features work in a variety of media. There is an emphasis on mixed-media works,

ranging from oils, acrylics, collage, metal and paper sculpture, printmaking, and various

forms of digital art. Three to five pieces will be displayed from each student, dealing

with themes ranging from Chinese folklore to commercial design.



For more information, contact Steven Sclafani at ssclafa1@binghamton.edu, or John

Brunelli at johnbrunelli@gmail.com