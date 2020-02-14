Binghamton University to host 10th Annual Day at the Mall

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University is once again inviting the community to learn more about the campus and what it has to offer from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Center Court of the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. This event is free and open to the public.



Each year, Binghamton University faculty and staff have an opportunity to showcase their work through hands-on demonstrations, table displays and performances at the mall.

The event showcases student and faculty performances, as well as hands-on science, art and health-related activities for young and old alike. Drawings for a variety of prizes will be held throughout the afternoon.



“Our annual Day at the Mall is a special day for the University to connect with the community around us,” said Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger. “We want everyone who lives here to be proud of all that we have to offer and all that we have accomplished, so we hope many will come out and join us and enjoy some fun, educational activities, games and musical performances.”



Hands-on science activities and demonstrations for children will be showcased. They’ll have the chance to learn about chemistry, engineering, 3D printing and physics, and be able to participate in a variety of art projects.



Performers lined up for the day include the Confucius Institute of Chinese Opera; Nukporfe African Dance and Drumming Ensemble; the Binghamton Bearcat cheer, dance and Kickline squads; and much more.



For more information, email Darcy Fauci at dfauci@binghamton.edu or call 607-777-3865.