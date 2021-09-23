Binghamton University to celebrate school pride at Homecoming 2021

From Binghamton University:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Binghamton University will welcome alumni during Homecoming weekend, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10. This program, sponsored by the Binghamton University Alumni Association and numerous campus partners, will be a celebration of Binghamton pride, and will include a downtown block party, fall festival on campus, 5K run/walk and fireworks display. Many events are free and open to all alumni, as well as to the campus and local communities.
Signature events will include:
- Binghamton Block Party (7-10 p.m. Friday – Gorgeous Washington Street): An entire downtown block will be closed for this Homecoming kickoff party.
- Wenzel Memorial 5K (8 a.m. Saturday – West Gym): Runners and walkers of all ability levels are welcome. This event is in memory of Gregg D. Wenzel ’91, who was killed in a car accident while on duty as a director of operations for the CIA. He was a member of the swimming and diving team at Binghamton and was an avid marathoner and triathlete.
- TIER Talks (11 a.m.-noon Saturday – Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center Multipurpose Room): “Reaching the Masses: Meet Alumni Social Media Influencers” will feature informative and engaging talks from three Binghamton graduates who leverage social media to build brands and advance important social causes.
- Bearcats of the Last Decade 10 Under 10 Awards (Noon Saturday – Old Champlain Hall Atrium): The Alumni Association will honor 10 outstanding graduates who have received their degrees within the past 10 years.
- Fall Festival (3-6 p.m. Saturday – Events Center Parking Lot): This outdoor gathering will be the biggest event of the weekend, leading into the men’s soccer game against New Hampshire at 6 p.m.
- Fireworks will light up the skies over campus at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
The full schedule can be viewed at homecoming.binghamton.edu. Check out the Facebook event.
Questions can be directed to Steve Seepersaud, advancement communications manager, at sseepers@binghamton.edu.