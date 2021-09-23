Binghamton University to celebrate school pride at Homecoming 2021

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Binghamton University will welcome alumni during Homecoming weekend, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10. This program, sponsored by the Binghamton University Alumni Association and numerous campus partners, will be a celebration of Binghamton pride, and will include a downtown block party, fall festival on campus, 5K run/walk and fireworks display. Many events are free and open to all alumni, as well as to the campus and local communities.

Signature events will include:

Binghamton Block Party (7-10 p.m. Friday – Gorgeous Washington Street) : An entire downtown block will be closed for this Homecoming kickoff party.

: An entire downtown block will be closed for this Homecoming kickoff party. Wenzel Memorial 5K (8 a.m. Saturday – West Gym) : Runners and walkers of all ability levels are welcome. This event is in memory of Gregg D. Wenzel ’91, who was killed in a car accident while on duty as a director of operations for the CIA. He was a member of the swimming and diving team at Binghamton and was an avid marathoner and triathlete.

: Runners and walkers of all ability levels are welcome. This event is in memory of Gregg D. Wenzel ’91, who was killed in a car accident while on duty as a director of operations for the CIA. He was a member of the swimming and diving team at Binghamton and was an avid marathoner and triathlete. TIER Talks (11 a.m.-noon Saturday – Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center Multipurpose Room) : “Reaching the Masses: Meet Alumni Social Media Influencers” will feature informative and engaging talks from three Binghamton graduates who leverage social media to build brands and advance important social causes.

: “Reaching the Masses: Meet Alumni Social Media Influencers” will feature informative and engaging talks from three Binghamton graduates who leverage social media to build brands and advance important social causes. Bearcats of the Last Decade 10 Under 10 Awards (Noon Saturday – Old Champlain Hall Atrium): The Alumni Association will honor 10 outstanding graduates who have received their degrees within the past 10 years.

The Alumni Association will honor 10 outstanding graduates who have received their degrees within the past 10 years. Fall Festival (3-6 p.m. Saturday – Events Center Parking Lot) : This outdoor gathering will be the biggest event of the weekend, leading into the men’s soccer game against New Hampshire at 6 p.m.

: This outdoor gathering will be the biggest event of the weekend, leading into the game against New Hampshire Fireworks will light up the skies over campus at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The full schedule can be viewed at homecoming.binghamton.edu . Check out the Facebook event .