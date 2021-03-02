Binghamton University Theatre Department to present ‘Everybody’

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University Theatre Department announces its first production of the spring 2021 semester, Everybody, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Elizabeth Mozer. This production will have live-streamed performances at 8 p.m. March 18, 19, 20 and 21.

Everybody is an allegorical quest (based on the play Everyman) in which the title character, “Everybody,” pleads with his companions … in the hope that one of them will accompany him to his appointment with Death. The “La Danse Macabre” will be choreographed by new faculty member Neva Kenny . “This is theater rather unlike anything you might have seen … unusual, unconventional and eye opening. It is not only provocative and involving, it is also funny. Wildly funny …”- The Huffington Post.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is an African American playwright and recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship (aka a Genius Grant). His play Everybody was a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, he won the Obie Award in 2014 for Best New American Play for his plays Appropriate and An Octoroon, and in 2016, his play Gloria was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.