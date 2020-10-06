Binghamton University Theatre Department presents livestreamed performances of ‘Macbeth’

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University Theatre Department announces its first production of the 2020-21 school year, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, directed by Tom Kremer. This revered work will be performed live at 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 18, 22 and 25 through a livestream platform. Tickets are $6 and for sale online.

This sinister Shakespeare play — which cannot be named in the theater — is laced with superstition, scandal and madness. Drunk with the prospect of power, Macbeth follows a fate that he may or may not be in control of. When prophecies come to fruition, deadly consequences are prowling around unknown corners for Macbeth. Experience our first livestreamed production with Shakespeare’s most suspenseful tragedy from wherever you are!

The cast for Macbeth features undergraduate and graduate students as well as Binghamton University alumni. This semester has provided the most unique opportunity for student and faculty designers to embark on new methods of creating theater in a digital realm and a new level of problem solving. This production was originally set to be performed in April and May 2020. Cast members of the staged production were invited to join the cast of the new, livestream performance for this fall 2020 production.