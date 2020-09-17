Binghamton University TEDx conference celebrates 10th anniversary with virtual event

From Binghamton University:
BINGHAMTON, NY – TEDxBinghamtonUniversity will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a virtual live-streamed conference, UNEARTHED, from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. Register online. Registration is free and open to the public.
This year’s TEDxBinghamtonUniversity line-up includes a physicist who is passionate about natural disasters, an alumnus who believes that collaboration takes precedent above all, a psychotherapist and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, a comedian that values representation in media, a student who understands the importance of his own memories, a CEO who wants to bring cryptocurrency to the masses, and an early childhood expert who passes her multicultural learning to others.
This event was originally scheduled to take place in-person on March 22. Due to COVID-19, the student organizers adapted it to offer a virtual event that everyone could tune into.
Hear talks from:
- Mika McKinnon, geophysicist, disaster researcher and sci-fi scientist, “Do You Have a Rock?’
- Russell Korus, co-founder and CEO, EZ365 and cryptocurrency specialist, “Bambi and Godzilla: How Blockchain Transforms You From One into the Other”
- Lissarette Nisnevich, early childhood professional, “The Crown You Never Take Off”
- Bill Groner, founder and CEO, SSAM Alternative Dispute Resolution and lawyer defending 9/11 first responders, “9/12: From Me to We”
- David Mathews, Binghamton University sophomore studying integrative neuroscience, “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”
- Laura Jacobs, psychotherapist speaker, author, and activist, “Fear of a GenderQueer Planet”
- Abby Govindan, Fordham University graduate and budding comedian, “How Media Affects Self-Representation”