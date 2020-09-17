Binghamton University TEDx conference celebrates 10th anniversary with virtual event

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – TEDxBinghamtonUniversity will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a virtual live-streamed conference, UNEARTHED, from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. Register online. Registration is free and open to the public.

This year’s TEDxBinghamtonUniversity line-up includes a physicist who is passionate about natural disasters, an alumnus who believes that collaboration takes precedent above all, a psychotherapist and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, a comedian that values representation in media, a student who understands the importance of his own memories, a CEO who wants to bring cryptocurrency to the masses, and an early childhood expert who passes her multicultural learning to others.

This event was originally scheduled to take place in-person on March 22. Due to COVID-19, the student organizers adapted it to offer a virtual event that everyone could tune into.

Hear talks from:

