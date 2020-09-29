Binghamton University takes home numerous awards in SUNY communications competition

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – A number of Binghamton University communications and advancement offices were recognized by the SUNY Council for University Advancement (SUNYCUAD) on Sept. 24, during its annual education conference. Binghamton University won five communications awards.

The University won four “Best of Category” awards, including: Best Social Media Strategy for Celebrating M. Stanley Whittingham, Binghamton University’s First Nobel Prize Winner; Best Magazine for Binghamton University Decker School of Nursing Magazine – Decker Connect; Best Multi-page Publication (Excellence on a Budget) for Binghamton University School of Management 50th Anniversary Gala Invitation; and Best Cover for Binghamton University School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences magazine cover. This is the second year in a row that the pharmacy school publication won the award for best cover.

Binghamton also received a Judges Citation – Multi-Page Publication for Confucius Institute 10th-anniversary Book.

SUNYCUAD represents all professionals employed in a cross-section of institutional advancement areas at every SUNY campus and exists to promote understanding and support of SUNY, providing professional development and networking opportunities for advancement of professionals in the areas of public relations, alumni relations, publications, electronic communications, development, government relations and marketing.