Binghamton University seeks applications for Ross University and Community Projects Fund

From Binghamton University: Office of University Communications and Marketing:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 grant cycle of the Stephen David Ross University and Community Projects Fund. Ross, distinguished research professor emeritus at Binghamton University, established the fund to advance working partnerships between the University and the community.

Ross Fund grants are awarded based on the following priorities:

promotion of collaboration and cooperation between University and community groups

innovative use of the talents and resources of project partners

demonstrated commitment to the use of existing funds or to obtaining matching funds

significant, enduring and positive difference in the quality of life of the community.

Most recently, the Ross Fund helped bring together two existing community-based projects to collaboratively work toward increased racial justice advocacy in the Binghamton community, funded a student internship to work with the Human Rights Institute and the Broome Community Land Trust on housing rights and community outreach, and helped the Ross Park Zoo through a project to improve conservation messaging at the zoo.

In 2021, the fund will award approximately $19,300 in grants to nonprofit organizations in partnership with the University. Individual grants could range from $1,000 to the total available funds of approximately $19,300 and are available beginning July 1.

The application deadline is Monday, April 12. Applications, full guidelines and further information are available on the Stephen David Ross University and Community Projects Fund website.

For more information, contact Rebecca Hancock, assistant director of donor relations, at 607-777-3360 or rhancock@binghamton.edu.