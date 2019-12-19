Binghamton University School of Pharmacy signs articulation agreement with Nassau Community College

From the Binghamton University office of Communications and Marketing
BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences has entered into a 2+4 articulation agreement with Nassau Community College on Long Island that will ease the transfer of students into Binghamton’s Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program.
The agreement — a 2+4 program — allows students from Nassau Community College to complete their associate degree and PharmD degrees in only six years by transferring directly into Binghamton’s PharmD program to begin their professional coursework after earning their associate degree in biology.
“Finalizing this articulation agreement with Nassau Community College is exciting not just for the Nassau students who will be able to transfer smoothly to Binghamton,” said School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Founding Dean Gloria Meredith. “It is also wonderful for us here at Binghamton to establish a stronger presence in a part of New York state where many of our students come from and where many of them will complete their clinical rotations. It’s a winning relationship for everyone.”
“We are so pleased to partner with Binghamton University regarding the 2+4 agreement that will create a pathway for students graduating from Nassau Community College to pursue the PharmD Degree at Binghamton University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences,” said Valerie Collins, interim vice president for academic affairs at NCC. “Our Nassau students are well prepared to pursue this exciting opportunity. Nassau Community College is located on Long Island where healthcare is one of the largest industries and this agreement with Binghamton University will enable Nassau students to receive a degree essential to meet the healthcare needs of individuals and families in the years ahead.”
Students must have successfully completed the required prerequisite credits from Nassau Community College with a minimum cumulative and math/science grade point average (GPA) of 3.0, and apply no later than Jan. 1st of the year they plan to enroll at Binghamton, or Sept. 1st if they are participating in the Early Decision Process through PharmCas. They must also achieve a minimum composite score of 50 on the Pharmacy College Admissions Test (PCAT).
Binghamton’s School of Pharmacy also has 2+4 agreements with SUNY Broome Community College and SUNY Onondaga Community College, as well as 3+4 agreements with Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Wells College and Ithaca College.
For more information on this and other 2+4 and 3+4 programs with the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, contact Rachael Perry, assistant dean for enrollment management and student affairs, at rperry@binghamton.edu.