Binghamton University School of Pharmacy signs articulation agreement with Nassau Community College

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences has entered into an articulation agreement with Ithaca College that will allow students to transfer into Binghamton’s Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program after three years of undergraduate study.

This is a 3+4 program that will allow qualified Ithaca College students to complete their Bachelor of Science degree through coursework taken in their first professional year at Binghamton.

“This agreement solidifies the mutual commitment Binghamton University has with Ithaca College to support the preparation of outstanding pharmacy professionals who will focus on patient-centered care,” said Gloria Meredith, founding dean of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. “As we expand our reach throughout New York state, it is gratifying to have developed these strong connections and we look forward to enrolling highly qualified students from Ithaca College.”

“We believe this program will benefit both campuses by attracting academically promising students, ultimately yielding well-prepared professionals for the field,” said Linda Petrosino, dean of IC’s School of Health Sciences and Human Performance.

Students must have successfully completed the prerequisite credits from Ithaca College and apply no later than Jan. 1 of the year they plan to enroll at Binghamton.