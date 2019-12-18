Binghamton University School of Pharmacy signs agreement with Ithaca College

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences has entered into an articulation agreement with Ithaca College that will allow students to transfer into Binghamton’s Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program after three years of undergraduate study.

This is a 3+4 program that will allow qualified Ithaca College students to complete their Bachelor of Science degree through coursework taken in their first professional year at Binghamton.



“This agreement solidifies the mutual commitment Binghamton University has with Ithaca College to support the preparation of outstanding pharmacy professionals who will focus on patient-centered care,” said Gloria Meredith, founding dean of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. “As we expand our reach throughout New York state, it is gratifying to have developed these strong connections and we look forward to enrolling highly qualified students from Ithaca College.”



“We believe this program will benefit both campuses by attracting academically promising students, ultimately yielding well-prepared professionals for the field,” said Linda Petrosino, dean of IC’s School of Health Sciences and Human Performance.



Students must have successfully completed the prerequisite credits from Ithaca College and apply no later than Jan. 1 of the year they plan to enroll at Binghamton.

They must also carry a minimum cumulative and math/science GPA of 3.0. The Pharmacy College Admissions Test (PCAT) will be waived for students who meet those qualifications. Find out more about the required courses.



Candidates in good standing will have the option of spending their fourth year at Ithaca College to complete their bachelor’s degree, rather than at Binghamton University in the first year of the PharmD program.

This option will necessarily extend the length of the program to eight years, rather than the seven years of the 3+4 program.



Binghamton’s School of Pharmacy also has 3+4 agreements with Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Wells College, as well as 2+4 programs with SUNY Broome Community College, SUNY Onondaga Community College and SUNY Nassau Community College.



For more information on this and other 3+4 programs with the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, contact Rachael Perry, assistant dean for enrollment management and student affairs, at rperry@binghamton.edu.



