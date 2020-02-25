Binghamton University psychologist to host ‘Predicting Marital Discord and Divorce’

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University psychologist Matt Johnson will present a lecture titled “Predicting Marital Discord and Divorce” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 in Symposium Hall, located in the Innovative Technologies Complex at 85 Murray Hill Rd., Vestal. The event is free and open to the public and will be followed by a reception.



Johnson, professor and chair of the Psychology Department, will summarize what he has learned about marriage and other intimate relationships over the course of his 20 years at Binghamton University.

Johnson conducts research in clinical psychology examining the developmental course of marital distress and family dysfunction.



Johnson’s lecture is part of the Harpur Dean’s Distinguished Lecture series. Each year the Dean of Harpur College selects a distinguished faculty member to both honor their accomplishments and provide an opportunity to share their scholarship with students, faculty and community members.



For more information, email harpdean@binghamton.edu