Binghamton University oncologist to discuss cancer research at TIER Talks

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton University faculty member who is a prolific oncology researcher will be the featured speaker at TIER Talks, a virtual event that will take place from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. This event is free and open to the public.



Tracy Brooks, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences and the inaugural Menner Family Endowed Faculty Fellow at Binghamton University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, will speak at the session “Taking Aim: Developing Effective Cancer Therapies,” sponsored by the Binghamton University Alumni Association. Brooks will discuss her research in oncology, anti-cancer therapies and the development of new targets for cancer-fighting drugs.



Since the Alumni Association introduced TIER Talks in 2014, the speaker series has leveraged distinguished Binghamton alumni and faculty to address current topics such as political polarization, neuroscience of addiction and global humanitarian efforts.



To register, go online. Questions can be directed to the Office of Alumni Engagement at 607-777-2424 or alumni@binghamton.edu.