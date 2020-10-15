Binghamton University Council meeting to be held Friday, Oct. 16

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The next scheduled meeting of the Council of Binghamton University will take place at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, via the Zoom video conferencing platform. Media can watch the meeting live via Zoom. The meeting ID is 983 7464 1908.

The agenda will include a report on research and regional economic development from President Harvey Stenger and Vice President for Research Bahgat Sammakia; and a report on community and campus relations from Dean of Students Randall Edouard.