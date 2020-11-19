Binghamton University Council meeting to be held Friday, Nov. 20

BINGHAMTON, NY – The next scheduled meeting of the Council of Binghamton University will take place at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, via the Zoom video conferencing platform. Media can watch the meeting live via Zoom. The meeting ID is 941 6157 4790.

The agenda will include a report on student admissions from Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education and Enrollment Donald J. Loewen, and a report on athletics from Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Elliott.

Following the livestream, the meeting will be available to watch on the Binghamton University Council website.

