Binghamton University College of Community and Public Affairs to host session on graduate programs

For the first time ever, Binghamton University’s College of Community and Public Affairs (CCPA) invites Binghamton-area college students who are home for winter break to attend a presentation about the college’s graduate degrees.

The event will be held from 2−3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the University Downtown Center, 67 Washington St., Binghamton.

Attendees will learn how CCPA’s eight graduate programs teach students how to tackle pressing societal challenges such as equitable PK-12 education, sustainability, human rights, mental illness, public health, global warming and more, said CCPA Dean Laura Bronstein.

“We want to provide a convenient time for the area’s college students home for winter break to learn about exceptional graduate degrees that are right in their backyard,” said Bronstein.

“We encourage all local students considering earning a graduate degree in public service or the non-profit sector to attend.



Light refreshments will be served and there will be time for Q&A following the information session.