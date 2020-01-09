Binghamton University Art Museum seeks artists for 24-hour Drawing Marathon

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University Art Museum is looking for interested artists to participate in its Fifth Annual Drawing Marathon, which will take place from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Binghamton University Art Museum.



The event is free and open to the public, but attendees should be at least 18 or over.



The 24-hour marathon will require 10-12 selected artists to complete a finished figure drawing in the time allotted.



Artists will draw with charcoal on large sheets of prepared paper (provided by the organizers) from a live model who will pose for the entirety of the marathon.



Short breaks will be given, but the artists will be at work for the run of the marathon.



Visitors may observe the artists throughout the 24-hour period. The drawings will remain on view in the museum through Tuesday, March 3.



The competition is open to all students, alumni and community artists (aged 18 and over). The deadline for submitting an application is Feb 10. No applications will be accepted after this date.



Two cash prizes will be awarded on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 29: the jury prize of $1,000 and the people’s prize of $500.



The people’s prize will be awarded on the basis of qualitative comments received by visitors to the marathon as well as statements posted on the Binghamton University Art Museum Facebook page.



The jury prize will be awarded by the jurors: Blazo Kovacevic, assistant professor of art and design at Binghamton University; Christina Boyd, vice president of community relations for United Health Services; and Diane Butler, director of the Binghamton University Art Museum.



In addition to these prizes, the Binghamton University Fine Art Society (BUFAS) will give a basket of art supplies to one artist demonstrating the most creative or innovative approach to drawing.



The marathon is sponsored by the Binghamton University Department of Art and Design, United Health Services, Broome OB/GYN and the Fleishman Career Center for Career and Professional Development.



To apply, artists should send one pdf file with up to ten samples of their best figure drawings, along with the following information: name, address, phone number and email.



Interested artists should also provide answers to the following questions: Are you comfortable with media (video and photography) documenting you and your artwork if selected?



Do you have an interesting story, a personal challenge you’ve overcome, or anything special we should be made aware of? Email your application to: drawing@binghamton.edu.



There is no application fee.