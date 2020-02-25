Binghamton University and City of Binghamton to host Town Gown Advisory Board meeting

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Binghamton University and the city of Binghamton will host a Town Gown Advisory Board (TGAB) meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in room STI-101 at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, 120 Hawley St., Binghamton.



Binghamton University Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Randall Edouard and Deputy Mayor of the City of Binghamton Jared Kraham, who co-chairs the board, will open the meeting. The TGAB will provide a presentation by the Partnership Specialist from the New York Regional Census Center Field Division of the U.S. Census Bureau.

The event will also consist of updates on TGAB Sub-Committee activity and potential proposals for the upcoming TGAB proposal deadline of May 6. There will be time for public comment following the discussion.



The TGAB was established to promote positive relations between Binghamton University and residents of the related cities and neighborhoods who are impacted by the presence of students.

The board is comprised of University administrators, faculty, undergraduate and graduate student leaders, representatives of neighborhood associations, city government officials, community based organizations, city council members, community members, etc.



For a full list of active proposals and future meeting dates, visit https://www.binghamton.edu/student-affairs/town-gown-advisory-board/active-proposals.html