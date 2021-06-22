Binghamton Professional Firefighters Association Endorses Fred Akshar for Broome Sheriff

From the office of Senator Fred Akshar:

The Binghamton Professional Firefighter’s Association has endorsed Fred Akshar in the upcoming election for Broome County Sheriff.

In his endorsement letter, President David Holleran said, “IAFF Local 729, Binghamton Professional Firefighters recently met and has unanimously endorsed you for election to Sheriff of Broome County. Our entire membership stands ready to assist you in your election efforts and look forward to standing shoulder to shoulder with you when you are Broome County Sheriff.”

The letter continues, “We have had the pleasure of working with you on public safety issues since you have been Senator of the 52nd District. We have seen firsthand your dedication, commitment and unparalleled work ethic. You have fought not just for residents of the 52nd District of New York State but all New York residents. We look forward to assisting you in the days, months and years ahead and look forward to your continued advocacy for the residents of Broome County and public safety as the next Broome County Sheriff.”

Senator Fred Akshar said, “I’m truly humbled and honored to receive such strong support from our community’s heroes. My heartfelt thanks goes out to our brothers and sisters at the Binghamton Professional Firefighter’s Association for all that you do for our community each and every day and your continued partnership going forward.”