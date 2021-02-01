Binghamton Police To Crack Down On Alternate Side Parking Violations During Monday-Tuesday Snowstorm

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — With significant snow accumulations possible for Monday into Tuesday, Mayor Richard C. David has directed the Binghamton Police Department to crack down on violations of the City’s alternate side parking rules to assist with snow removal operations. In addition, Mayor David is urging all residents to refrain from parking on City streets where possible.

“The City is asking residents for their cooperation to ensure public works crews are able to plow and salt roads as quickly and safely as possible,” said Mayor David. “Vehicles parked illegally and blocking plow routes will be ticked or towed. This is especially important for narrow streets, one-way streets and areas with heavy on-street parking. Residents are strongly encouraged to move their vehicles off the street and into driveways, public garages or lots at City parks.”

All vehicles parked on street should follow the City’s winter alternate side parking rules, which are in effect from Dec. 1 to March 15, 2021. The rules are available on the City’s website: http://www.binghamton-ny.gov/city-binghamton-winter-parking-rules-dec-1-march-15

Residents who see illegally-parked vehicles on their street should contact the Binghamton Police at (607) 723-5321.

Follow winter storm information from the National Weather Service in Binghamton: http://www.weather.gov/bgm/