Binghamton Police Department Employment Opportunity

From The City of Binghamton:

The City of Binghamton Police Department wishes to inform the community that applications for the 2021 civil service entry level police exam are now being accepted. Information on how to sign up for the exam can be located at https://joinbpd.com/ . DUE TO COVID-19: City Hall offices remain closed to the public. Please mail in applications or place in lobby drop-box, with a check or money-order made payable to the “City of Binghamton.” Mailing address: Civil Service, City Hall-4th Floor, 38 Hawley Street, Binghamton, NY 13901. For questions regarding the test or possible employment with BPD, information is available on the Join BPD website or Lt David Bidwell of the City of Binghamton PD’s Crime Prevention Office may be personally contacted via phone at (607) 772-7093 or via email at drbidwell@cityofbinghamton.com.