Binghamton Philharmonic’s Executive Director announces August exit

The Binghamton Philharmonic’s Executive Director, Brittany Hall has announced she’ll be leaving her position on August 9th,and has accepted a job with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in Indiana. “These past four seasons, (have) been a tremendously rewarding experience, filled with countless milestones, spirited audiences, and of course, excellent music! “ said Hall.

“Through your loyal support and undying affection for our hometown orchestra, the BPO has emerged stronger and more vibrant than ever, and has re-established itself for a new generation. With record-breaking ticket sales and triumphs including LUMA, Mac & Cheese Fest, and the much-celebrated Pops on the River, we have been proud to help spur Downtown Binghamton’s revitalization and forge relationships with dozens of old and new community partners. And with our upcoming Beethoven Project – celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday throughout our next two seasons – the best is yet to come”

Daniel Norton, BPO Board President added: “During the four years that Brittany Hall served as our Executive Director, she played a critical part in helping us fulfill our mission to build community through the power of live music. We have promoted Andrea Carey from the position of Assistant Executive Director to Interim Executive Director while we proceed through the process of finding a permanent Executive Director. Ms. Hall leaves us in a strong position, and we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Our board is confident that Ms. Carey will pick up right where Ms. Hall is leaving off, and that our best days remain ahead of us.”

The Binghamton Philharmonic is one of the oldest professional performing arts organizations in Broome County and the largest employer of professional musicians in the Southern Tier region. Our 71 orchestra members live in more than 20 different cities: They hail from Broome County and other Southern Tier counties, from the East Coast and New York City, from West Virginia and Pennsylvania to Baltimore, Rochester, and New Jersey.

For questions and more information, contact the Binghamton Philharmonic at 723-3931.