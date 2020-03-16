Binghamton Philharmonic looks to reschedule performances

From the Binghamton Philharmonic:
As required by Executive Order Number 202.1 which pertains directly to the coronavirus and large gatherings with 500 or more people, the Binghamton Philharmonic performances scheduled for March 21 (Beethoven: Dual Destinies) and April 3 (Clocks & Clouds | Binghamton, NY) have been cancelled.
The BPO is making every effort to reschedule these concerts, and will be in touch as more information becomes available.
The safety and security of our employees, musicians, and patrons is our highest priority, and we appreciate your understanding.
