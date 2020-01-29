Binghamton Philharmonic Continues Beethoven Cycle with ‘Heroism of The Human Spirit’ Featuring Beethoven’s Symphony no. 3

From the Binghamton Philharmonic:

(Binghamton, NY) On Saturday February 15 at the Forum Theatre, the two-season celebration of Beethoven’s 250th Birthday continues, as the Binghamton Philharmonic, performs ‘Heroism of the Human Spirit’, featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, op. 55, and ‘Made in America’ by composer Joan Tower.

Spanning the dramatic sweep & more intimate passages of Symphony No. 3, and the subtle yet stately flourishes of ‘Made in America’, Heroism boldly embraces life’s trials & embodies our inevitable triumph. It’s an evening of equal parts musicianship & championship!

There will be a Pre-Concert Chat: Join us at 6:30pm in the Recital Hall at the Forum for an in-depth dive into the pieces being performed, as well as a special look into the historical context of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 by Howard G. Brown, Professor of History at Binghamton University and Ubaldo Valli, violinist with the Binghamton Philharmonic.

Celebrating over 60 years of quality, professional music, the Binghamton Philharmonic continues to enrich lives as the only orchestra within 80 miles of Binghamton, drawing audiences from over 50 cities.

For questions and more information, contact the Binghamton Philharmonic at 723-3931.