Binghamton Philharmonic continues Beethoven Cycle with ‘Dual Destinies’

From the Binghamton Philharmonic:

Binghamton, NY – The Binghamton Philharmonic continues with its two-year celebration of Beethoven’s 250th Birthday with their next stirring performance entitled ‘Dual Destinies’.

The concert, on Saturday March 21st at 7:30pm at the Forum Theatre downtown, will feature Beethoven’s charming Symphony No. 4 and his iconic Symphony No. 5. The Beethoven cycle is part of the larger ‘Beethoven Project’ a collaboration of over 25 area Arts and Music organizations that are marking the Beethoven Birthday milestone, with special events and performances.

The Binghamton Philharmonic is Broome County’s only professional symphony orchestra, dedicated to building community through the power of live music by providing our region with performances of live music by artists of incomparable talent and making great music accessible to all through innovative, engaging and affordable programming within and beyond the concert hall.

For questions and more information, contact the Binghamton Philharmonic at 723-3931.