Binghamton Philharmonic appoints new executive director

From The Binghamton Philharmonic:

Binghamton, NY – The Binghamton Philharmonic announces the hiring of new full-time Executive Director, Paul Cienniwa. Effective, April 16th, 2020, Mr. Cienniwa will replace acting director Andrea Carey, who is relocating to Pennsylvania. Mr. Cienniwa holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts degree from Yale University and was most recently the Director of Music Ministries at St. Paul’s in Delray Beach, Florida. He brings an extensive background in music administration, performance and instruction to the Binghamton Philharmonic. Current Operations manager, Abby Cleveland has been promoted to the role of Assistant Executive Director.

Daniel Norton, BPO Board President added: “The BPO couldn’t be more excited about Mr. Cienniwa’s hiring. Mr. Cienniwa has the experience and expertise needed to harness the awesome power of live music and employ it toward building an even more vibrant Greater Binghamton community. Simply put, he is the right person at the right time for the BPO. Adding to our excitement is Ms. Cleveland’s promotion to the position of Assistant Executive Director. She has been, and will continue to be, essential to our success as an organization.”

“I must express the board’s gratitude to our Executive Director Search Committee for the critical role it played in bringing Mr. Cienniwa to the BPO. The chairs of that committee, Corinne Farrell and Frank Lettera, also deserve our congratulations for a successful search.”

“On behalf of the board of directors for the BPO, I would also like to thank our Interim Executive Director, Andrea Carey, whose efforts left the BPO in an even stronger position than it was in when she assumed that role last summer. We wish her the best of luck in Pennsylvania and cannot wait to see what the future has in store for her.”

The Binghamton Philharmonic is Broome County’s only professional symphony orchestra, dedicated to building community through the power of live music by providing our region with performances of live music by artists of incomparable talent and making great music accessible to all through innovative, engaging and affordable programming within and beyond the concert hall.

For questions and more information, contact the Binghamton Philharmonic at 723-3931.