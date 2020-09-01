Binghamton Mayor Richard David Begins Term as President of the New York State Conference of Mayors

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

ALBANY, NY – Mayor Richard C. David of the City of Binghamton has become the 95th

President of the New York State Conference Mayors, effective September 1, 2020.

“I am very proud to accept the presidency of the New York State Conference of Mayors,” said

Mayor David. “Local government is the government closest to the people. This fact has been proven

more clearly than ever over the course of the past six months, as municipal officials have been in the forefront of fighting COVID-19 and restoring economic opportunity in New York. I look forward to leading our city and village membership as we pursue increased Federal funding and essential State aid, protection of local home rule, and strive to make our communities better places to live, work and raise a family.”



“Cities and villages play a critical role in the economic prosperity of our State. Mayor David’s

successful experience as the leader of the Southern Tier’s largest city, as well as his strong

background in communications and downtown development, will be put to great use in NYCOM’s

ongoing efforts to inform and engage our members in their capacity as New York’s frontline leaders,”



stated Peter A. Baynes, Executive Director of the Conference of Mayors.

Mayor David was sworn into office as Binghamton’s 50th Mayor on January 1, 2014. Prior to

serving as Mayor, he worked as a Public Affairs Officer at SUNY Broome Community College and

also served as Binghamton’s Deputy Mayor during the administration of Mayor Richard Bucci. In

1998, David earned his bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from St. John

Fisher College before becoming a broadcast journalist at WBNG. In 2002, David earned a master’s

degree in Public Administration from Binghamton University. He is the sixth Mayor of the City of

Binghamton to serve as NYCOM President.



Serving as NYCOM officers through December 31, 2021, are:

 President – Mayor Richard C. David, City of Binghamton

 First Vice President – Mayor Francis X. Murray, Village of Rockville Centre

 Treasurer – Mayor Kathy Sheehan, City of Albany

The Conference of Mayors represents 575 cities and villages in New York State, ranging from the

smallest village to the City of New York. NYCOM has been in existence since 1910.