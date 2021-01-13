Binghamton man sentenced for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

From Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak

BINGHAMTON, NY – On January 7, 2020, Antonio Masso of Binghamton was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 2 ½ years of post-release supervision in connection with a plea of guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony. The defendant was arrested after a joint investigation between the Binghamton Police Department and the Broome County District Attorney’s Office. On June 26, 2020, police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Thorp and Walnut Street in the City of Binghamton. Masso possessed and discharged an unlicensed loaded firearm.



“The District Attorney’s office will continue to work aggressively with law enforcement to get illegal guns off our streets and will not tolerate acts of violence that endanger law abiding citizens,” said Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak.