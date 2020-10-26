Binghamton man pleads guilty to weapons, animal cruelty charges

BINGHAMTON, NY – Kyle D. Corbin, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty Thursday in Broome County Court to weapons and animal cruelty charges related to the May 4, 2020, death of a dog in Binghamton.



“According to his guilty plea, Kyle D. Corbin did intentionally kill an adult female Pitbull by repeatedly punching, kicking, and stomping the dog,” said District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “When located by police, Corbin possessed black metal knuckles, all contrary to the provisions of the statute.”



KYLE D. CORBIN, DOB: 10/30/1998



265.02 Criminal Possession of a Weapon, in the third degree, a Class D Felony; and

353-a Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, a Class E Felony. Corbin was arrested by the Binghamton Police

Department May 7, 2020. He was then indicted by a Grand Jury August 7, 2020.

Corbin faces one to three years in prison and will be subject to the Broome County Animal Abuse Registry. Sentencing is scheduled for December 22, 2020